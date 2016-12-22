Lukashenko, Kuchma discuss TCG's work on Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma on Thursday, the Belarusian presidential press service said.

Lukashenko and Kuchma conferred on the current status and the perspective of Belarus-Ukraine relations and the activity of the Trilateral Contact Group promoting settlement in eastern Ukraine, it said.

The sides had a cordial conversation and exchanged gifts. They also underlined friendly relations between themselves and peoples of the two countries.

Lukashenko said he was glad to have the meeting.

"It is always a great honor to speak with you. Besides, people should know that life marches on," Kuchma said.

"They should also know that we are still friends," the Belarusian president added.

Belarus and Ukraine will mark the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations on December 27, 2016.