10:54 22.12.2016

Court bans TMM owner from travelling abroad over $15 mln debt to FUIB

Kyiv's court of appeals on December 20 upheld a ruling of court of a lower instance to ban the owner of TMM construction company Mykola Tolmachev from travelling abroad over his debt of $15 million to the First Ukraine International Bank (FUIB, Kyiv), the bank has reported on its website.

According to the report, Kyiv's Pechersky district court on November 11 banned Tolmachev from travelling abroad. He is the owner and director general of TMM-Energobud. The court took into account an application of the law enforcer in the case to collect a debt of over $15 million to the bank under the surety agreement and credit agreement.

The bank said that on December 20, the debt of Tolmachev was over $14 million. His personal car and apartment were seized to cover the debt.

TMM has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 1994.

