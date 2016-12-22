Facts

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Parity for Everybody: First Step to Building Civilized Relations in Telecom and Media Industry'

On Thursday, December 22, at 11.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by the Telecommunications Chamber of Ukraine "Parity for Everybody: First Step to Building Civilized Relations in Telecom and Media Industry," which will be attended by Tetiana Popova, the chairperson of the Telecommunications Chamber of Ukraine; Andriy Kododiuk, the founder of the first legal OTT service DIVAN.TV; Oleksandr Rezun, the head of TRINITY-TV; and Vasyl Tarnavsky a lawyer from A.DVA.KA Ltd. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv ready to fulfil new ceasefire agreement in Donbas

Rada approves Savchenko's exclusion from Ukrainian delegation to PACE

TCG calls for ceasefire in Donbas from midnight Dec 24

Convicts pardoned by president to be handed over to ORDLO – Gerashchenko

Naftogaz ex-deputy head Yuriev commits suicide – Lutsenko

LATEST

Netherlands to complete EU-Ukraine Association Agreement ratification in Jan 2017

Foreign Ministry analyzing possible Russia's countermeasures on visa regime introduction by Ukraine – Klimkin

'Wall' on Russian border will increase border protection efficiency – Nazarenko

Ukraine ready to release 15 captives as goodwill gesture before end of 2017 - Sajdik

Lukashenko, Kuchma discuss TCG's work on Ukraine

