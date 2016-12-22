Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Parity for Everybody: First Step to Building Civilized Relations in Telecom and Media Industry'

On Thursday, December 22, at 11.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by the Telecommunications Chamber of Ukraine "Parity for Everybody: First Step to Building Civilized Relations in Telecom and Media Industry," which will be attended by Tetiana Popova, the chairperson of the Telecommunications Chamber of Ukraine; Andriy Kododiuk, the founder of the first legal OTT service DIVAN.TV; Oleksandr Rezun, the head of TRINITY-TV; and Vasyl Tarnavsky a lawyer from A.DVA.KA Ltd. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.