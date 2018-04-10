Ukraine needs to raise some $8 bln in 2018-2019 on foreign capital markets

Ukraine needs to raise around $8 billion on foreign markets for well-timed servicing of its commitments, Lead Economist and Program Leader covering Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Faruk Khan has said.

Ukraine would need large volumes of financing for servicing foreign liabilities and cover the fiscal deficit for 2018-2019. This would require attraction of near $18 billion this year and the coming years, including around $8 billion on foreign markets, he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Khan expressed opinion that for the successful attraction of the financing, which Ukraine needs, it is important to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this year and the coming years. It would be an important signal for international capital markets, he said.