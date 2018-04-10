Economy

12:28 10.04.2018

World Bank keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 at 3.5%

World Bank keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 at 3.5%

The World Bank has kept the forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 at 3.5%, Lead Economist and Program Leader covering Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Faruk Khan said in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Economic growth is projected at 3.5% in 2018 if pending reforms in anticorruption, land markets, state-owned banks, and privatization can be advanced in the next few months. This would provide an important signal to investors. If reforms are delayed, growth could drop below current levels in an uncertain macroeconomic environment as financing risks rapidly increase," the World Bank said in a press release.

According to the World Bank's economic update for Ukraine, the growth outlook has become more uncertain, but safeguarding macroeconomic stability and completing key pending reforms by July 2018 to bolster investor confidence can help boost growth in the next two years.

"The complex political environment ahead of the 2019 elections is affecting reform prospects, but a window of opportunity exists to complete key reforms by July 2018. Reforms in land markets, the financial sector, anticorruption, and privatization would not only address medium-term growth bottlenecks, but also provide an important immediate signal to strengthen investor confidence," the World Bank said.

The World Bank's experts said that addressing macroeconomic vulnerabilities and containing inflationary pressures to reduce cost of funds for the private sector is also important to strengthen investor confidence. Under such a scenario with continued improvements in investor confidence, economic growth could improve to 3.5% in 2018 and 4% in 2019, with fixed investment growing by about 15%.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

World Bank improves outlook for Ukraine's public debt to 75.1% of GDP in 2018

Introduction of exit capital tax in Ukraine now unacceptable

Ukraine needs to raise some $8 bln in 2018-2019 on foreign capital markets

Macroeconomic situation in Ukraine remains unstable – World Bank

World Bank expects its remarks to bill on Anti-Corruption Court to be taken into account

World Bank follows IMF in expressing concern over attacks on Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

Credit line to buy gas for Naftogaz remains effective – World Bank

World Bank praises adoption of pension reform in Ukraine

World Bank notes critical importance of creating Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine - WB Group president

Further investment in Ukraine possible in case of implementing land reform, fight against corruption

LATEST

Gas transit via Ukraine should be retained

Court confirms dismissal of Siemens lawsuit in Crimean turbines case

Poroshenko proposes Germany modernize Ukrainian GTS instead of participating in Nord Stream 2

Groysman calls for strengthening law on protecting businesses from actions of law enforcers

Prosecutor's office probes abuse by Boryspil Airport officials

EC to help work out terms of tender to attract partner to manage Ukraine's GTS - govt

Ryanair will launch Kyiv-Berlin flights from Sept 3

U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on Russian businessman, companies, government officials

Siemens, German government intend to prevent launch of turbines delivered to occupied Crimea – Klimkin

Rada wants to extend ban on clear felling of fir, beech forests in Carpathians

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА