SPF approves list of over 600 small privatization objects to be sold in 2018 - Nefyodov

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) has approved the list of more than 600 objects of small-scale privatization to be sold in 2018, while first auctions could be announced at the end of June, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maksym Nefyodov has said.

"The State Property Fund has approved a list of more than 600 small-scale privatization facilities [according to the new law they are to be sold through ProZorro.Sale]," Nefyodov wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted the list includes integrated property complexes, separate property, state stakes in enterprises with a common form of ownership, objects of unfinished construction, objects of social and cultural purpose.

"The first auctions will be announced approximately at the end of June," the deputy minister added.

Corresponding order No. 447 of March 27, 2018 on approving the lists of small-scale privatization objects to be sold in 2018 and five annexes to it are posted on the website of the SPF.

In this order the State Property Fund instructed the department for preparation and sale of privatization objects and the heads of the SPF's regional branches to ensure making a decision on privatization of the objects included in the lists no later than 30 days after the date of issuing this order.