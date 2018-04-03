Economy

12:38 03.04.2018

Gazprom provisions full $4.7 bln for fine on transit contract with Naftogaz

Gazprom provisions full $4.7 bln for fine on transit contract with Naftogaz

Gazprom has provisioned for the full amount of a fine on a transit contract with Naftogaz Ukrainy, despite published statements about the sum of the two arbitration rulings in disputes with the Ukrainian oil and gas company being $2.56 billion, or the difference between the fine of $4.673 billion and Naftogaz's confirmed gas debt of $2.018 billion.

The Russian gas giant has recognized expenditures of 272.943 billion rubles, or $4.74 billion at the exchange rate at the end of 2017, under the line item for fines and penalties for violation of contractual terms in its financial statement. This is almost in line with the arbitration ruling ordering Gazprom to pay the fine.

Gazprom could not offset the fine on the transit contract by the amount of Naftogaz's confirmed gas debt of $2.018 billion, because funds for delivery of gas are included in other line items, for revenue and receivables.

The Stockholm arbitration ruling therefore had a major impact on Gazprom's financial statement to Russian Accounting Standards for 2017, reducing net profit to just 100 billion rubles. The group's parent company had a profit of 411 billion rubles in 2016 and this figure reached a record 880 billion rubles in 2011.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz could start $2.6 bln debt recovery from Gazprom in April

EC expects Gazprom to comply with Stockholm Arbitration ruling - Sefcovic

Gazprom files in Svea Appeals Court for partial cancellation of final ruling in arbitration with Naftogaz

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Naftogaz intends to enter eurobond market in 2018

Ukraine to shape conditions of tender to select partner to manage GTS before April – official

Gazprom first this year increases pressure at entry points of Ukrainian GTS to contractual level - Ukrtransgaz

Naftogaz confirms agreement with Gazprom on meeting

Ukraine proves reliability of transit in most complicated conditions – Naftogaz

Naftogaz, Ukraine's GTS ready to work without limits in conditions of coming cold weather

LATEST

Battery and gas reciprocating power plants of 2.5 GW capacity should be built before 2025- Ukrenergo

Ukrproduct expects UAH 16.2 mln operating profit for 2017

Regal Petroleum posts $2.3 mln net profit in 2017

SPF approves list of over 600 small privatization objects to be sold in 2018 - Nefyodov

Ukrzaliznytsia postpones planned fare rise

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko declares over UAH 5 mln as income for 2017

Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА