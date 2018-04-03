Ukrzaliznytsia postpones planned fare rise

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia has postponed the increase in ticket prices, while the relevant order of the Ministry of Infrastructure is still being agreed with the involved agencies, according to the website of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Ukrzaliznytsia also planned to raise fare for passengers from April 1. But the relevant order of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine is still under consideration in the involved ministries and departments," the report said.

Due to the untimely indexation of tariffs, the company continues to increase losses from passenger transportation.

"After all, the level of tariffs for transportation of passengers in second class wagons in high-speed Intercity+ trains and first and second class carriages in high-speed Intercity trains remains unchanged from 2012. The level of tariffs for passengers on domestic routes in sleeping cars remains unchanged from 2009, while in all types of wagons (excluding sleeping and Intercity+) from October 2014," the agency said.

As reported, PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia planned from April 1, 2018 to raise prices for passenger rail transportation (except for suburban) by 10%, and in general to carry out such an increase two more times this year.