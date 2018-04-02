Economy

12:51 02.04.2018

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of UKRAINE has extended a term of filing documents by farmers to receive UAH 1,500 a year of subsidies per cow until May 1, 2018, the Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry has reported.

Respective changes have been made to the procedure for using funds allocated for the support of the livestock sector in the national budget.

The ministry said that the prolongation of the terms will give an opportunity of taking advantage of government support to as many as possible number of farmers. The subsidy per a cow a year is paid in two installments of UAH 750.

As reported, the total amount of support for the agro-industrial complex from the national budget in 2018 will be UAH 7.3 billion compared with UAH 6.3 billion in 2017.

The 2018 budget announced the allocation of UAH 4 billion for farmers for the development of livestock, UAH 1 billion for the development of farms, UAH 1 billion for compensation of 25% of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery and UAH 300 million for the development of horticulture and viticulture.

In addition, UAH 66 million will be allocated to the program of cheapening of credits. The costs of the Agrarian Fund for storage, transportation, processing and export of products of the intervention fund will amount to UAH 52 million.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian government approves creation of ECA, its regulations

Got approve resolution on transfer of land outside towns to ownership of communities

Government approves draft presidential decree on joining Convention on European Forest Institute

Govt approves Sea Ports Authority's fiscal plan with UAH 3.3 bln net profit

Government withdraws 13 state agencies from moratorium on business checks

Cabinet intends to adopt deregulation package abolishing over 300 regulations - Groysman

Government approves draft agreement with EU on EUR 50 mln to support Donbas

Govt raises funding for Energy Efficiency Fund in draft state budget for 2018 to UAH 1.6 bln

Cabinet voids agreement with Russia on military enterprise production

Ukrainian government increases benefits for buying solid fuel to UAH 2,000 per tonne

LATEST

Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

NBU gives no comments on request of Economy ministry to provide personal currency license to Naftogaz

Nord Stream 2 is tool of political blackmail for Russia

Ukraine agrees to increase frequency of flights to Germany and Hungary

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА