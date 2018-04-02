Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of UKRAINE has extended a term of filing documents by farmers to receive UAH 1,500 a year of subsidies per cow until May 1, 2018, the Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry has reported.

Respective changes have been made to the procedure for using funds allocated for the support of the livestock sector in the national budget.

The ministry said that the prolongation of the terms will give an opportunity of taking advantage of government support to as many as possible number of farmers. The subsidy per a cow a year is paid in two installments of UAH 750.

As reported, the total amount of support for the agro-industrial complex from the national budget in 2018 will be UAH 7.3 billion compared with UAH 6.3 billion in 2017.

The 2018 budget announced the allocation of UAH 4 billion for farmers for the development of livestock, UAH 1 billion for the development of farms, UAH 1 billion for compensation of 25% of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery and UAH 300 million for the development of horticulture and viticulture.

In addition, UAH 66 million will be allocated to the program of cheapening of credits. The costs of the Agrarian Fund for storage, transportation, processing and export of products of the intervention fund will amount to UAH 52 million.