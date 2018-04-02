NBU gives no comments on request of Economy ministry to provide personal currency license to Naftogaz

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has not commented on a request of the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine to provide a personal currency license to national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy due to available restrictions to disclose information about clients.

"We do not disclose information about personal licenses we issue to economic entities," Deputy NBU Governor Oleh Churiy said in Kyiv on Friday, March 30.

As reported, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv has sent a letter to the NBU with a request to relax transactions with foreign currency for accruing fees for natural gas transit to Russia's Gazprom for national joint-stock company Naftogaz.

The ministry said that the letter says about granting an opportunity of obtaining individual licenses for the rapid transfer of money excessively paid by Gazprom for the transit of natural gas to Naftogaz in accordance with the awards of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce of December 22, 2017 and February 28, 2018.

In addition, the first deputy prime minister asked the NBU to allow Naftogaz Ukrainy not to obligatorily sell foreign currency income received from abroad if these funds are to be returned by the company to Gazprom.