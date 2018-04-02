Economy

11:28 02.04.2018

NBU gives no comments on request of Economy ministry to provide personal currency license to Naftogaz

NBU gives no comments on request of Economy ministry to provide personal currency license to Naftogaz

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has not commented on a request of the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine to provide a personal currency license to national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy due to available restrictions to disclose information about clients.

"We do not disclose information about personal licenses we issue to economic entities," Deputy NBU Governor Oleh Churiy said in Kyiv on Friday, March 30.

As reported, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv has sent a letter to the NBU with a request to relax transactions with foreign currency for accruing fees for natural gas transit to Russia's Gazprom for national joint-stock company Naftogaz.

The ministry said that the letter says about granting an opportunity of obtaining individual licenses for the rapid transfer of money excessively paid by Gazprom for the transit of natural gas to Naftogaz in accordance with the awards of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce of December 22, 2017 and February 28, 2018.

In addition, the first deputy prime minister asked the NBU to allow Naftogaz Ukrainy not to obligatorily sell foreign currency income received from abroad if these funds are to be returned by the company to Gazprom.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

Volume of remittances to Ukraine by labor migrants in 2018 could reach $9.3 bln

Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

NBU determines seven strategic goals for medium term

Rada appoints Yakiv Smolii NBU head

Famous Ukrainian oligarchs owe UAH 45.2 bln on refinancing loans to NBU

I consider my mission to be completely fulfilled

NBU to stop printing UAH 1, UAH 2, UAH 5, UAH 10 banknotes

NBU increases refinancing rate to 17% from 16%

LATEST

Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

Nord Stream 2 is tool of political blackmail for Russia

Ukraine agrees to increase frequency of flights to Germany and Hungary

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

Kyiv's business court satisfies claim of PrivatBank's noteholder seeking to collect $663,000 of debt on securities

Naftogaz could start $2.6 bln debt recovery from Gazprom in April

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА