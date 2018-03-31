Ukraine agrees to increase frequency of flights to Germany and Hungary

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has agreed to increase the frequency of flights on the main routes to Germany.

The press service of the agency said now the maximum total number of flights on the air lines Kyiv-Berlin, Kyiv-Frankfurt, Kyiv-Munich reaches 52 flights a week. The appropriate agreement was achieved by correspondence between the aviation authorities of the countries.

The frequency on regional routes remains unchanged - seven flights a week for each side. The number of destinations is limited.

In addition, Ukraine has achieved agreement with Hungary to increase the frequency of passenger and freight traffic on the Kyiv-Budapest route from nine to 14 flights a week.