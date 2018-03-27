Economy

15:20 27.03.2018

Nord Stream 2 receives full set of permits in Germany

Nord Stream 2 receives full set of permits in Germany

Nord Stream 2 AG received the permit for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Tuesday, the company said in a press release.

The BSH issued the permit for this route section of approximately 30 kilometers in accordance with the Federal Mining Act (BBergG). The Stralsund Mining Authority had previously approved the construction and operation in German territorial waters (within 12 nautical miles) and the landfall area on January 31, 2018.

"We are pleased that all necessary permits are now in place for the German route section, which has an overall length of 85 kilometers," said Jens Lange, Permitting Manager Germany at Nord Stream 2 AG.

"Procedures for receiving permits in the other four countries along the route - Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark - are progressing according to schedule. Nord Stream 2 is expecting to receive the remaining approvals in the coming month, before construction starts in 2018," the project company said.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will pass across the Baltic Sea, connecting Russian suppliers with European consumers at over 1,200 km in length. The pipeline will have capacity for 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The project has an estimated cost of almost 10 billion euros. Gazprom's partners in the project are Engie, OMV, Shell and two German companies BASF and Uniper.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Nord Stream 2 to harm Europe's energy independence - U.S. deputy secretary of state

Russia plans to start building Nord Stream-2 in near future - Kobolev

Nord Stream 2 financing scheme by foreigners may be determined in H1

Heads of Nord Stream 2 consortium members meet in Switzerland

Construction of Nord Stream 2 to destroy Ukrainian route of gas transportation to EU – Naftogaz

Naftogaz Ukrainy chief: Nord Stream-2 jeopardizes EU gas supplies

LATEST

Raiffeisen Bank Aval intends to step up development in coming years

Ukrainian president dismisses two NCER members

EIB Group provides EUR 69 mln guarantees to Raiffeisen Bank Aval for expanding SME lending

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih sees profit rise by 87.2% in 2017, intends to use it for production development

By 2050 fish could disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs

Fitch affirms city of Kyiv at 'B-', outlook stable

Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

Ukrtransgaz to assess demand on gas transit from Romania via Trans-Balkan pipeline

Roads to be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years – Groysman

Ryanair does not rule out opening of subsidiary in Ukraine, but after network expansion and opening of bases

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА