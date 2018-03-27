Nord Stream 2 receives full set of permits in Germany

Nord Stream 2 AG received the permit for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Tuesday, the company said in a press release.

The BSH issued the permit for this route section of approximately 30 kilometers in accordance with the Federal Mining Act (BBergG). The Stralsund Mining Authority had previously approved the construction and operation in German territorial waters (within 12 nautical miles) and the landfall area on January 31, 2018.

"We are pleased that all necessary permits are now in place for the German route section, which has an overall length of 85 kilometers," said Jens Lange, Permitting Manager Germany at Nord Stream 2 AG.

"Procedures for receiving permits in the other four countries along the route - Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark - are progressing according to schedule. Nord Stream 2 is expecting to receive the remaining approvals in the coming month, before construction starts in 2018," the project company said.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will pass across the Baltic Sea, connecting Russian suppliers with European consumers at over 1,200 km in length. The pipeline will have capacity for 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The project has an estimated cost of almost 10 billion euros. Gazprom's partners in the project are Engie, OMV, Shell and two German companies BASF and Uniper.