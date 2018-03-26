Roads to be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is convinced that roads will be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years, the government web portal reported on Saturday.

"I took road issues under my responsibility in 2016. The volume of financing has been considerably increased. We will restore the roads of Ukraine in three-five years. We have already increased the responsibility of contractors - we have created mobile verification teams. Those who did careless construction work will correct mistakes at their own expense. We also introduce quality guarantees from five to ten years," the prime minister said.

In addition, Groysman added that much attention would be paid to local roads.

"Over five years we will make more than 50% of the roads in Ukraine. Local roads will be built. UAH 10 billion will be transferred from the Road Fund to the ground. Far more roads are being constructed in merged communities and cities now," he said.