Economy

10:01 26.03.2018

Roads to be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years – Groysman

Roads to be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years – Groysman

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is convinced that roads will be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years, the government web portal reported on Saturday.

"I took road issues under my responsibility in 2016. The volume of financing has been considerably increased. We will restore the roads of Ukraine in three-five years. We have already increased the responsibility of contractors - we have created mobile verification teams. Those who did careless construction work will correct mistakes at their own expense. We also introduce quality guarantees from five to ten years," the prime minister said.

In addition, Groysman added that much attention would be paid to local roads.

"Over five years we will make more than 50% of the roads in Ukraine. Local roads will be built. UAH 10 billion will be transferred from the Road Fund to the ground. Far more roads are being constructed in merged communities and cities now," he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine ready to disrupt economic cooperation program with Russia – Groysman

Ukrainian govt approves temporary ban on imports of Russian mineral fertilizers

Ukraine could cut gas consumption by 5 bcm more by 2022

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Groysman heads business protection commission

Fight against smuggling may bring additional UAH 70 bln to Ukraine's state budget in 2018

Ukraine to agree on new programs of financing infrastructure projects on border - Groysman

UAH 7 bln envisaged in Pension Fund for higher pensions to servicemen – PM Groysman

Ukraine still has not ensured steady, fast economic growth it is capable of – Groysman

PM: project of high-speed trains going Boryspil airport to be completed by late 2018

LATEST

Fitch affirms city of Kyiv at 'B-', outlook stable

Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

Ukrtransgaz to assess demand on gas transit from Romania via Trans-Balkan pipeline

Ryanair does not rule out opening of subsidiary in Ukraine, but after network expansion and opening of bases

France to allocate EUR 0,5 mln on humanitarian assistance for Donbas residents

Ryanair to launch flights to 10 destinations from Kyiv, five from Lviv in Oct

MHP announces issue of eight-year $550 mln eurobonds at 6.95% per annum

National TV Council issues another warning to 112 Ukraine television channel

Growth of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.9% in Feb – statistics

EC expects Gazprom to comply with Stockholm Arbitration ruling - Sefcovic

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА