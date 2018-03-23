Economy

14:16 23.03.2018

France to allocate EUR 0,5 mln on humanitarian assistance for Donbas residents

France allocates EUR 500,000 for humanitarian projects in Donbas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said.

"We are determined to continue our assistance ... France has decided to provide financial assistance to two non-governmental humanitarian organizations that work there. France allocates EUR 500,000," Le Drian said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv on Friday.

He expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Donbas. "I want to express our concern about situations that remain critical, victims that happen to be almost every week and those people who are hostage and suffer from unbearable conditions of existence," the minister added.

According to Le Drian, the funds will be allocated for the implementation of projects to ensure the food security of the local population, as well as a project to restore the school in Krasnohorivka, Maryinsky district of Donetsk region, and restore reservoirs at the water station in Popasna, Luhansk region.

