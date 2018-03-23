Ryanair to launch flights to 10 destinations from Kyiv, five from Lviv in Oct

Ireland's low cost airline Ryanair in October 2018 is to launch flights to 10 destinations from Kyiv and five from Lviv, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a briefing in the Boryspil airport devoted to the arrival of Ryanair to the country on Friday.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said that the flights will be launched from October 15.

Thus, the airline will launch flights from Kyiv to Barcelona (four flights a week), Bratislava and Wroclaw (three each), Warsaw (four), Krakow (three), Poznan and Gdansk (two each), Vilnius and Stockholm (three each) London (five); from Lviv to Krakow (three), Warsaw (three), Dusseldorf (three), Memmingen (two) and London (three).

According to a press release distributed to journalists during the briefing, the fares start from EUR 19.99, whereas in the presentation presented at the event - from EUR 9.99.

According to the airline booking system, fares from EUR 9.99 are available on routes to Poland and Vilnius, EUR 19.99 - to London and Stockholm. The fare for flights to Barcelona, for example, in November starts from EUR 29.99.