National TV Council issues another warning to 112 Ukraine television channel

Ukraine's National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting has issued another warning to companies broadcasting in the MX-5 multichannel digital network with the logo "112 Ukraine," in particular, Ariadna TV, Leader TV, Partner TV, Vybir TV, and Novy Format TV, for violating the program broadcasting concept, changing the format and logo, and again refused to reissue their licenses, the regulator has reported on its official website.

The council made respective decisions at a meeting on March 22.

"Scheduled inspections of companies, which were conducted on February 28 on the basis of monitoring on February 14, recorded a number of violations of the current legislation and licensing conditions for broadcasters," the report says.

In particular, all these regional companies broadcast with the same logo "112 Ukraine," whereas, under the license, the logo should look like the name of the company with the words "the 112 Ukraine emblem."

In addition, the change in the format of broadcasting has been revealed. Instead of the entertaining and film showing format, companies actually broadcast in the information format, which is also a sign of violations.

As reported, in June 2017, Kyiv's Administrative Court of Appeal recognized as illegal the inaction of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting regarding the failure to consider the applications submitted by 112 Ukraine companies for re-issuing licenses due to the change of the company's managers.

The validity period of the previous licenses of the TV channels of the 112 Ukraine group expires in September 2018.