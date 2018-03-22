Gazprom files in Svea Appeals Court for partial cancellation of final ruling in arbitration with Naftogaz

Gazprom on March 21 field a motion with the Svea Court of Appeal in Sweden for the partial cancellation of final ruling in arbitration with Ukraine's Naftogaz regarding gas supplies, the Russian gas giant said in a statement.

"Since the final ruling of the arbiters in this dispute was based on the same conclusions as the previous separate arbitration ruling, the motion was based on the fact that arbiters have exceeded their authority when issuing judgements, and on have committed serious procedural errors," Gazprom said.

Gazprom filed an appeal with the Svea Court of Appeal on November 7 last year against an interim ruling by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on a dispute with Naftogaz regarding gas supply and the partial cancelation of the ruling.