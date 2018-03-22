Economy

12:36 22.03.2018

Finance ministry denies arguments in favor of subordinating NFSS to president, parliament

 Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk denies arguments of authors of bill No. 8157 on the National Financial Security Bureau (NFSS) in favor of subordinating this agency to the Ukrainian president and parliament and insists on the creation of the Financial Intelligence Service (FIS).

"The authors of the bill on NFSS bring an argument, according to which the new agency must be beyond executive power to be equidistant and be able to investigate into abuses in ministries. This is very strange arguments, showing that they do not understand how the law enforcement system in Ukraine is built and functioning," the finance minister said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that the abuse in power is qualified as corruption and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) depending on the criminal are authorized to investigate it.

"When they say that the new agency must investigate into abuse of power in executive power agencies they deliberately set a conflict with the NABU and SBI in order to weaken them or they are blindly looking for arguments to justify this illogical subordination," Danyliuk said.

