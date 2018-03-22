Economy

11:19 22.03.2018

Kyiv Post owner sells newspaper for more than $3.5 mln

 Kyiv Post newspaper owner Mohammed Zahoor has entered into a preliminary agreement with a Syrian businessman in Odesa to sell the publication for more than $3.5 million. The buyer is Adnan Kivan, a Syrian millionaire.

The sale is expected to be completed before April 1, 2018.

Kyiv Post employees cite Zahoor saying that Kivan will sell the newspaper "for much more" than $3.5 million, but could not give the price.

Zahoor said Kivan has already made a substantial prepayment installment.

