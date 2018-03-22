Economy

10:36 22.03.2018

Europe's energy dependence on Russia should be reduced – Sefcovic

Europe's energy dependence on Russia should be reduced – Sefcovic

 European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic has stressed the importance of developing renewable energy sources, linking it to Europe's excessive dependence on Russian gas.

"It is important to take all the necessary measures when we know today that about two thirds of the gas we consume in Europe is imported gas. We state that our own production is decreasing and that gas imports, as a consequence, will only increase in the coming years. And here comes the problem with Russian gas supplies. The share of Russian gas in the total non-EU imports is clearly the highest and currently is about 40%," he said in Brussels on Wednesday, March 21, at a meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

Sefcovic said that relations with Russia in the field of energy played a significant role in the EU's external energy ties, adding that great efforts are being made to ensure energy security aimed at reducing dependence.

At the same time, he stressed the need to remain realistic and pragmatic and maintain stable relations with third importing countries that play an important role in the European economy.

Sefcovic also spoke about the energy situation in Ukraine and gas transit.

"Ukraine is our close, strategic partner. It is a neighbor of the European Union, a partner in many sectors, including energy," he said.

He recalled the signing during the EU-Ukraine Summit in 2016 of a memorandum of understanding on energy, which outlines cooperation between the parties in this field. In early April this year, Sefcovic noted that a ministerial meeting on the energy situation in Ukraine would be organized.

"Our energy cooperation is aimed at modernizing the country's economy, because energy is the real cornerstone of the economic sector of this country," Sefcovic said, noting reform in the Ukrainian energy sector.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is an important country for the transit of Russian gas supplied to Europe. At the same time, he recalled the interruptions of Russian gas supplies to the EU in 2006 and 2009, which showed the vulnerability of the EU countries.

At the same time, he said: "We must admit that despite all the problems on the eastern border of Ukraine, this transit sector has functioned well in recent years."

Sefcovic added that gas transit is a source of income for Ukraine, especially important in the current state of its economy.

"There is no doubt that the tensions between the two countries, which in the recent past were prompted through the unlawful Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula and the terrible conflict in eastern Ukraine, have an immediate impact on the energy situation in Ukraine, but also in Europe," he said.

In this regard, he referred to the Stockholm Arbitration ruling on the dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom, pointing to the EU's concern over recent measures taken by the Russian side in response to the court verdict.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Qatar Emir discuss prospects of bringing Qatar liquefied gas to Ukrainian market

PGNiG intends to expand its presence in Ukrainian market

Naftogaz Ukrainy tightens security of gas transportation system amid crisis in relations with Gazprom

Naftogaz to bill Gazprom for 34% overpaid for gas in March

Situation in gas shipments to Ukraine stabilizes

Ukraine on March 3 raises gas imports from Europe from 4 MCM to 29 MCM a day due to crisis

Naftogaz plans to offer to Gazprom to begin negotiations on revising gas transit tariff

Ukraine provides gas transit to EU in full

Situation with gas supply stabilizes

Stockholm arbitration court obliges Gazprom to pay for transit of 110 bcm of gas per year – Kobolev

LATEST

Finance ministry denies arguments in favor of subordinating NFSS to president, parliament

Kyiv Post owner sells newspaper for more than $3.5 mln

European Insurance Alliance plans to close 11 regional units

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

Ukraine's failure to comply with minimum BEPS standard in 2018 threatens with EU sanctions

Volume of remittances to Ukraine by labor migrants in 2018 could reach $9.3 bln

Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

Ellinair will resume Kharkiv-Thessaloniki flights in June

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА