Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

Ukraine's gross foreign debt as of early 2018 was $116.578 billion, which is 2.59% more than at the beginning of 2017, according to the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the central bank, government debt in 2017 increased by 6.55%, to $38.886 billion, NBU liabilities by 19.16%, to $7.438 billion. Government debt and NBU liabilities are represented exclusively by long-term borrowings.

The liabilities of other sectors in the reporting period increased by 2.15%, to $54.466 billion, on direct investments by 10.89%, to $9.552 billion. Deposit corporations reduced their debt by 30.45%, to $6.236 billion.

The lion's share of gross external debt is denominated in U.S. dollars - 71.4%. Another 12.7% are liabilities in euros and 12% in SDR (special drawing rights).

The National Bank also said that net gross external assets as of early 2018 amounted to $4.111 billion, whereas as of early October the net gross external debt was $1.689 billion, as of early 2017 some $1.52 billion.

As reported, the aggregate state (direct) and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine in dollar terms in 2017 rose by 7.52%, or $5.33 billion, to $76.31 billion, in hryvnias by 10.98%, or UAH 211.91 billion, to UAH 2.142 trillion.

