10:59 21.03.2018

Naftogaz intends to enter eurobond market in 2018

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to enter the eurobond market in 2018 and expects that investors would positively react to this step, as the company sees profits, its investment and production grew and the company won the litigation with Gazprom, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev said on Bloomberg TV Europe.

"We hope that Gazprom would execute the decision of the arbitration tribunal," he said.

Kobolev also said that Ukraine and Naftogaz insist that Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be built, as Russia does not want to divide the politics and gas supplies.

He said that last year the company increased natural gas production by 6%, and this year it plans to invest $2 billion and see some $1.5 billion of profit.

Kobolev said that Ukraine by 2020 could reach a production level that would allow the country not to import gas.

