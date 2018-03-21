Group DF denies accusations of PGO of using pseudo insurance

Group DF, uniting assets of businessman Dmytro Firtash, has denied accusations of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of the alleged tax evasion by some enterprises of the group using pseudo insurance on the Ukrainian market.

"Observing the requirements of the legislation, the group's enterprises operate on market conditions with a number of insurance companies and insure risks in strict compliance with Ukrainian legislation," the Group DF said in the statement forwarded to Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The group said that its chemical enterprises belong to a group of facilities with an increased level of danger and are required to insure the risks of economic activity under the law on insurance.

Group DF recalled that in August 2017, the PGO had already put forward charges similar to the current ones, and the group then claimed and now confirms that the information disclosed is untrue.

The group insists that its enterprises pay taxes in full amount and considers the accusations of optimizing tax payments as a bias of law enforcement agencies against Group DF and the attempt to put pressure on its shareholder.

According to the statement, the group is ready to appeal to courts and human rights institutions to restore justice.

Earlier on Tuesday Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and his spokesperson Larysa Sarhan said that the PGO raided some enterprises under control of Firtash on March 19 in a criminal case regarding the tax evasion in the amount of over UAH 500 million.