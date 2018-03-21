Economy

10:37 21.03.2018

Group DF denies accusations of PGO of using pseudo insurance

Group DF denies accusations of PGO of using pseudo insurance

Group DF, uniting assets of businessman Dmytro Firtash, has denied accusations of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of the alleged tax evasion by some enterprises of the group using pseudo insurance on the Ukrainian market.

"Observing the requirements of the legislation, the group's enterprises operate on market conditions with a number of insurance companies and insure risks in strict compliance with Ukrainian legislation," the Group DF said in the statement forwarded to Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The group said that its chemical enterprises belong to a group of facilities with an increased level of danger and are required to insure the risks of economic activity under the law on insurance.

Group DF recalled that in August 2017, the PGO had already put forward charges similar to the current ones, and the group then claimed and now confirms that the information disclosed is untrue.

The group insists that its enterprises pay taxes in full amount and considers the accusations of optimizing tax payments as a bias of law enforcement agencies against Group DF and the attempt to put pressure on its shareholder.

According to the statement, the group is ready to appeal to courts and human rights institutions to restore justice.

Earlier on Tuesday Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and his spokesperson Larysa Sarhan said that the PGO raided some enterprises under control of Firtash on March 19 in a criminal case regarding the tax evasion in the amount of over UAH 500 million.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz urges to liquidate monopoly of Group DF on market of gas supplies to households

Court satisfies SAPO's request to hear lawsuit on termination of SPF contract with Group DF on creation of Zaporizhia titanium combine

Group DF: main reason of Odesa Port-Side Plant privatization tender failure is unfavorable investment climate

Group DF believes Yatseniuk's statements on nationalization of group's chemical companies is provocative

Group DF stops Cherkasy Azot, Rivneazot, accuses People's Front MPs of pressure

Group DF renames Crimea Titan

Group DF acquires Pravex-Bank

Group DF confirms purchase of big stake in Inter TV channel

LATEST

Discussion about exit capital tax with IMF without looking for compensators is senseless

Ukraine nixes economic cooperation program with Russia for 2011-2020

PM expects agreement between Ryanair, Boryspil airport to be signed by weekend

NCCR to license 900 MHz, 2300MHz, 800 MHz bands for new communications technologies

Naftogaz intends to enter eurobond market in 2018

Poroshenko, Qatar Emir discuss prospects of bringing Qatar liquefied gas to Ukrainian market

PGO reveals no violations in work of Nova Poshta during search of its offices - company

SPF withdraws blocking stake in Odesaoblenergo and Sumyoblenergo from sale

Tractebel Engineering confirms possibility of building large solar plants in Chornobyl NPP zone

Yuzhanina registers in parliament bill on National Financial Security Bureau

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА