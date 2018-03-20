Poroshenko, Qatar Emir discuss prospects of bringing Qatar liquefied gas to Ukrainian market

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the prospects of bringing Qatari liquefied gas to the Ukrainian market.

The presidential press service said Poroshenko expressed gratitude to the Qatar emir for his country's consistent position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and informed him about the situation in Donbas in connection with the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"The parties noted the growth of figures of bilateral trade and expressed mutual interest in further expansion of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, agricultural and defense spheres, as well as in energy, transport, medicine, education and tourism," the report says.

During the talks the sides discussed strengthening cooperation in agriculture, energy and transport infrastructure, in particular the port sector.

"The parties discussed the prospects of bringing Qatari liquefied gas to the Ukrainian market. They agreed to hold an intergovernmental economic commission in 2018," the statement reads.

Poroshenko invited the emir to visit Ukraine.