Yuzhanina registers in parliament bill on National Financial Security Bureau

Head of the parliamentary committee on taxation and customs policy Nina Yuzhanina has registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the National Financial Security Bureau, which was previously criticized by the Ministry of Finance.

According to information on the parliamentary website, the text of bill No. 8157 is not yet available on the portal.

As reported, the head of the parliamentary committee in December 2017 presented the concept of the National Financial Security Bureau, an alternative to the government's proposals to set up the Financial Investigations Service. The concept foresees introducing into the competence of the agency of embezzlement and seizure of state funds, fraud with value added tax (VAT), as well as investigations into fictitious entrepreneurship, misuse of public funds, and tax evasion.

Earlier President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko spoke in support of the idea of establishing the National Financial Security Bureau. At the same time, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman insists on the need for setting up the Financial Investigations Service.