Economy

16:14 19.03.2018

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

Nova Poshta group of companies, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, demands to immediately stop criminal proceedings against it and pressure on business.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, this was stated by co-founder of the group Viacheslav Klimov during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine dedicated to searches in the offices of Nova Poshta conducted by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine on Friday, March 16.

"At the same time, I want to emphasize that we are ready to answer any questions of law enforcers through civilized requests, through meetings, and not in the form of forceful actions, searches and interrogations. Our lawyers, the employees of financial directorates are ready to cooperate and answer any questions, but we want this to be made not in blocked offices, not within eight hours, not in the format of searches, interrogations, and arrests," he said.

According to Klimov, Nova Poshta reminds the authorities and demands them to fulfill the promise to create a financial investigations service that will deprive the appropriate forces of relevant powers and will become an analytical service without force instruments as in the entire civilized world.

"We are sure that the effectiveness of this kind of activity will grow at once, which will influence the budget of our law enforcement bodies. We also demand that the moratorium on inspections, which has recently expired and inspections immediately resumed and became more aggressive, be renewed," Klimov added.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Nova Poshta not to transform own financial company into bank – co-owner

Nova Poshta to switch to IFRS, conduct international audit

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from Chinese online shops

NP Logistic from Nova Poshta seeks to double cargo handling in 2016

Nova Poshta launches freight, mail delivery to over 200 countries

Nova Poshta enters express delivery market of Moldova

Nova Poshta plans to continue deliveries to Crimea

Nova Poshta plans to launch international postal delivery service by autumn

Nova Poshta denies accusations of intentional parcel delays to Ukraine east

Tax police in Odesa region opens criminal case against Nova Poshta

LATEST

Tractebel Engineering confirms possibility of building large solar plants in Chornobyl NPP zone

Yuzhanina registers in parliament bill on National Financial Security Bureau

BM Bank shareholder approves termination of bank's activities

Antonov State Enterprise sees 85% rise in net profit in 2017

Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

NBU determines seven strategic goals for medium term

Reconstruction of Kontraktova Square in Kyiv will cost UAH 160-170 mln

Macroeconomic situation in Ukraine remains unstable – World Bank

Ukraine ready to disrupt economic cooperation program with Russia – Groysman

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА