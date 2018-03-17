Economy

15:59 17.03.2018

Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has filed an electronic declaration on property and income for 2017, in which he declared UAH 951,200 of revenues.

In 2017, the minister received UAH 645,280 in wage and UAH 192,000 of fees or other payments on civil transactions from Kharkiv City Council, and UAH 113,919 interest on the deposit in Oschadbank.

His wife, Inna Poltorak, declared income from the sale of real estate in the amount of UAH 825,000, and UAH 67,361 interest on bank deposits.

The minister also has cash in the amount of UAH 306,000, $62,000, bank deposits in Oschadbank in the amount of UAH 697,212 and $20,950, in Ukreximbank for UAH 63,047.

The minister's wife owns cash in the amount of UAH 520,000, $93,000 and deposits UAH 598,362 and EUR 20,151 in banks.

The minister does not own real estate, but rents a room with an area of 41.65 square meters in the hotel complex near the center for providing the official activities of Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Ukraine, while his wife owns an apartment of 66.7 square meters in Kharkiv acquired in 2016.

According to the e-declaration, neither the defense ministry nor his family members have securities or other intangible assets.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Zapad-2017 exercise could be used to start aggression against Ukraine

Yatsenyuk declares more than $1 mln, UAH 4 mln in banks

Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

Education Minister Hrynevych declares $43,000, EUR 15,000 in cash

Klimkin declares EUR 47,000 and $41,000 in cash, UAH 650,000 for building house in Kozyn

Poltorak declares over UAH 1 mln, $42,000 in cash, around UAH 170,000 on bank deposits

Portugal to grant EUR 200,000 to Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Kernes declares UAH 15.2 mln of total income in 2015

Sweden issues SEK1.5 mln to Ukraine for defense sector reform

LATEST

NBU determines seven strategic goals for medium term

Reconstruction of Kontraktova Square in Kyiv will cost UAH 160-170 mln

Macroeconomic situation in Ukraine remains unstable – World Bank

Ukraine ready to disrupt economic cooperation program with Russia – Groysman

Ukraine to shape conditions of tender to select partner to manage GTS before April – official

Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

Gazprom first this year increases pressure at entry points of Ukrainian GTS to contractual level - Ukrtransgaz

Rada appoints Yakiv Smolii NBU head

Famous Ukrainian oligarchs owe UAH 45.2 bln on refinancing loans to NBU

I consider my mission to be completely fulfilled

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА