Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has filed an electronic declaration on property and income for 2017, in which he declared UAH 951,200 of revenues.

In 2017, the minister received UAH 645,280 in wage and UAH 192,000 of fees or other payments on civil transactions from Kharkiv City Council, and UAH 113,919 interest on the deposit in Oschadbank.

His wife, Inna Poltorak, declared income from the sale of real estate in the amount of UAH 825,000, and UAH 67,361 interest on bank deposits.

The minister also has cash in the amount of UAH 306,000, $62,000, bank deposits in Oschadbank in the amount of UAH 697,212 and $20,950, in Ukreximbank for UAH 63,047.

The minister's wife owns cash in the amount of UAH 520,000, $93,000 and deposits UAH 598,362 and EUR 20,151 in banks.

The minister does not own real estate, but rents a room with an area of 41.65 square meters in the hotel complex near the center for providing the official activities of Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Ukraine, while his wife owns an apartment of 66.7 square meters in Kharkiv acquired in 2016.

According to the e-declaration, neither the defense ministry nor his family members have securities or other intangible assets.