Economy

12:49 17.03.2018

NBU determines seven strategic goals for medium term

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has presented seven strategic goals for the medium term.

"In the next three years we will focus on the following objectives: low and stable inflation, a stable, transparent and efficient banking system, the resumption of lending, efficient regulation of the financial sector, free flow of capital, financial inclusion, and a modern, open, independent and effective central bank," the newly appointed governor of the central bank, Yakiv Smolii, said, when introducing the document in Kyiv.

According to the document, six out of the seven goals are external and aim at meeting needs of the financial ecosystem participants.

At the same time, the banker said institutional capacity of the central bank is one of their prerequisites. That is why the seventh, internal goal of the NBU is to become a modern, open, independent, and effective central bank.

"At present we have a strong foundation to develop the financial system. For the last two years Ukrainian banks won back the public confidence. The NBU has a clear vision and program, i.e. we will continue to devote our efforts in ensuring price and financial stability, and together with the financial sector foster the economic growth," Smolii added.

Interfax-Ukraine
