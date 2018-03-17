Economy

12:34 17.03.2018

Reconstruction of Kontraktova Square in Kyiv will cost UAH 160-170 mln

The estimate of reconstruction of the Kontraktova Square in Podil will cost approximately UAH 160-170 million of Kyiv budget funds, coordinator of the Nova Kontraktova project Yevhen Petroschuk said, when presenting the project at the National Art Museum.

"Since the work will be carried out for municipal money, the contractor for reconstruction work will be determined at a tender ... The further procedure provides for an examination, a tender for work and then construction. If to take time standards, then this project can be implemented for a year or a year and a half," the expert explained.

According to him, the customer of work in the territory of the Kontraktova Square is municipal company Blahoustriy, the agent of reconstruction will be determined at a tender.

According to the project, a pedestrian zone with tactile paths for people with visual impairments and entry into the metro for people in wheelchairs will be created on the Kontraktova Square. The project does not foresee placing small architectural forms on the square, except for one glass building. The architects of the project noted that the city can refuse this object as well if food establishments open in Hostyny Dvir in the center of the square.

According to the coordinator of the Nova Kontraktova project, it does not include the reconstruction of the Hostyny Dvir building, since the court has recently returned this object to state ownership.

