Ukraine to shape conditions of tender to select partner to manage GTS before April – official

Ukraine in the second half of Ukraine will shape the conditions of a tender to select a partner to manage the gas transport system (GTS) of the country, which will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion has said.

"A working group that the Ukrainian government authorized to hold preliminary consultations with international trunk gas pipelines operators set a task for the secretariat to shape proposals on the conditions of the tender by the end of March," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Kistion said that the second round of interview with potential partners was held. Representative of German and Belgian gas transport system operators took part in it.

The official reminded that 10 companies have sent their proposals on cooperation, and preliminary consultations with them helped to understand how to shape the conditions of the tender, taking into account the real needs of the market.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev earlier called on the Verkhovna Rada to join the designing of criteria for a tender to select an international partner for the participation in the management of the Ukrainian GTS. The head of Naftogaz said that the participation of the parliament would reduce risks for further approval of the winner.