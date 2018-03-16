Gazprom first this year increases pressure at entry points of Ukrainian GTS to contractual level - Ukrtransgaz

Russia's Gazprom first this year increased pressure at the entry points of the Ukrainian gas transport system (GTS) to the contractual level, the press service of public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz has reported.

"Maybe, today is a large holiday? Today, first since December 12, 2017, Gazprom increased pressure in the transit trunk gas pipelines at the entry points of the Ukrainian GTS to the minimum contractual level of 60 kgf/sq cm," the press service said.

As reported, early March the crisis situation was in the Ukrainian GTS due to the non-performance of contractual commitments by Gazprom regarding the possible minimum pressure at the entry points of the Ukrainian GTS for transit of gas to Europe.