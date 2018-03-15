Economy

13:53 15.03.2018

Famous Ukrainian oligarchs owe UAH 45.2 bln on refinancing loans to NBU

Famous Ukrainian oligarchs owe UAH 45.2 bln on refinancing loans to NBU

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva, presenting her report in the Verkhovna Rada, has recalled a large debt of famous Ukrainian businessmen on refinancing loans to the NBU.

"Let's look in details at these unpaid UAH 45.2 billion in the past three years… I will give you a list of insolvent banks that are the largest debtors on refinancing loans and names of their ex-owners, as these are very famous oligarchs in our country… The absolute leader is Oleh Bakhmatiuk with loans of two his banks – Financial Initiative and VAB – UAH 10.2 billion, Bank Nadra of Dmytro Firtash owes UAH 9.8 billion, Mykola Lahun owes UAH 8 billion on Delta Bank's loans, Kostiantyn Zhevaho and his Bank Finance and Credit owes UAH 6.3 billion to the NBU, Leonid Klimov who is now member of parliament and even a member of the parliamentary committee for financial policy and bank operations owns UAH 3.4 billion and all the rest – UAH 7.5 billion," she said.

Gontareva recalled that bankruptcy of a bank does not mean that their former owners are fully exempted from paying debts of their banks. The NBU sent 12 applications to law enforcement agencies about the commitment of crimes by shareholders of these banks and initiated 44 litigations in courts.

"The national funds are to be returned, and that's final!" she said.

She also reminded that the refinancing loans that were not returned to the central bank were mainly issued sine 2008 without proper collateral, which were non-liquid assets with values set several times higher than their market value.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Rada appoints Yakiv Smolii NBU head

I consider my mission to be completely fulfilled

NBU to stop printing UAH 1, UAH 2, UAH 5, UAH 10 banknotes

NBU increases refinancing rate to 17% from 16%

Ukrainian banking sector posts UAH 24.4 bln loss in 2017

Sanctions against banks with Russian capital expiring March 16 should be extended

NBU from June 1 to start first stage of introduction of liquidity coverage ratio

NBU explains checks of transactions of individual clients of PrivatBank by Kroll's investigation

Ukraine's forex reserves 2% down in Jan - NBU

Rada passes bill on NBU loan register

LATEST

London court orders Kolomoisky's, Boholiubov's firms to detail $1.9 bln transactions with PrivatBank funds

Naftogaz confirms agreement with Gazprom on meeting

Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

PGNiG intends to expand its presence in Ukrainian market

Ukraine proves reliability of transit in most complicated conditions – Naftogaz

Ukrainian govt approves temporary ban on imports of Russian mineral fertilizers

Naftogaz, Ukraine's GTS ready to work without limits in conditions of coming cold weather

Ukrposhta agrees on business tariffs with postal service of Azerbaijan

Ukrainian power grid can accept no more than 3 GW from solar power plants, wind farms without unbalanced response risk

China's Xinjiang Beiken starts drilling first well for Ukrgazvydobuvannia

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА