The High Court of Justice in London (the UK), following sessions in early March, has issued a ruling obliging Rossyn Investing Corp., Milbert Ventures Inc and ZAO Ukrtransitservice Ltd, firms associated with Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, to detail the information on $1.9 billion worth of transactions with PrivatBank (Kyiv) funds received from other persons.