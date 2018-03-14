Economy

Ukraine proves reliability of transit in most complicated conditions – Naftogaz

Transit across Ukraine is economically viable towards Central and Eastern Europe, and this is the safest route, as Naftogaz Ukrainy that services it, in contrast to Gazprom, is not involved in gas blackmailing, the Ukrainian company said on its Facebook page.

"After the unsuccessful attempts of the Russian monopolist to create an artificial gas winter crisis, the entire Europe has become convinced that Ukraine is a reliable partner that can provide transit in the most difficult situations," Naftogaz said after the March 13 meeting of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller who expressed new doubts about the reliability of transit through Ukraine.

The Ukrainian company said that "Gazprom constantly suffers from chronic hypotension," allowing "occasional" sharp drops in pressure in the peak frosts, which leads to risks of disrupting the work of the gas transportation system.

