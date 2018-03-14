Economy

13:49 14.03.2018

Ukrainian govt approves temporary ban on imports of Russian mineral fertilizers

The Ukrainian Cabinet has decided to place imports of Russian mineral fertilizers under temporary ban.

"We are issuing two instructions to the Economic Development and Ttrade Ministry; to the First Deputy Prime Minister: to prepare the necessary decisions for the next government [meeting], and regarding temporary restrictions, an instruction to make a decision now on the introduction of temporary restrictions and, correspondingly, to instruct the Economy Ministry jointly with the Justice Ministry and other ministries to draw up this decision," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Interfax-Ukraine
