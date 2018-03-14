Naftogaz, Ukraine's GTS ready to work without limits in conditions of coming cold weather

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and the gas transport system of Ukraine (GTS) are ready to work without limits in the conditions of coming cold weather, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, Naftogaz is ready. This time Ukraine is not waiting for supplies from Gazrom and working with reliable suppliers," the press service said.

According to weather forecasts, on Sunday the air temperature in Kyiv will drop to nine degrees below zero, the cold weather will last all next week. On March 22, when Orthodox Christians honor 40 Holy Martyrs of Sebaste, the temperature in Kyiv could reach 18 degrees below zero, near the city of Sumy - 20 degrees below zero.