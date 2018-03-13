Ukrposhta agrees on business tariffs with postal service of Azerbaijan

Public joint-stock company Ukrposhta has signed a bilateral agreement with the postal service of Azerbaijan on the creation of a special tariff for permanent dispatchers, Ukrposhta has said on its website.

"The cost of consignment delivery of a parcel or a small package is reduced by 20-40% for legal entities if they sign agreements with Ukrposhta," the company said.

According to Ukrposhta, Azerbaijan will be interesting for Ukrainian exporters, since this country has a significant purchasing power, large GDP per capita (according to the World Bank for 2016 was about $4,000).

"The e-commerce market in Azerbaijan is quite promising, as it is still developing, and Ukrainian goods are in demand in this country. Azerbaijan actively trades with Ukraine and we see an annual growth of goods from Ukraine. Thus, the special tariff for Ukrainian entrepreneurs engaged in e-commerce will stimulate them to sell their goods to Azerbaijan," Deputy Director of the International Operations Department of Ukrposhta Yulia Pavlenko said.

Along with Azerbaijan, Ukrposhta special tariffs are also in effect for dispatch to Kazakhstan, Moldova, Georgia, Lithuania and Latvia.