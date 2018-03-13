China's Xinjiang Beiken starts drilling first well for Ukrgazvydobuvannia

China's Xinjiang Beiken Energy Engineering has started drilling a first well for public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia under a contract to drill 24 wells signed last autumn, the press service of the Ukrainian company has reported.

The press service said that it will take 112 days to drill the well in the Yablunivske field (Poltava region) with a projected depth of 4,940 meters.

As reported, Ukrgazvydobuvannia late October 2016 announced a tender to attract external contractors for drilling operations in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

The contracts were signed with OOO Spetsmekhservis (lot No.1, May 29), Crosco (lots Nos. 8 and 10, June 7 and July 12) and Xinjiang Beiken (lots Nos. 4, 5, 7, 12, September 5).

In addition, Ukrgazvydobuvannya in late December 2017 announced a tender for drilling 42 more wells (seven lots). As a result of the tenders held in early February, Xinjiang Beiken won lots Nos. 1-5, Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group - lot No. 7 and Energofinans LLC (Kyiv) - lot No. 6.