Economy

17:15 12.03.2018

Naftogaz claim against Russia due to seizure of assets in Crimea reaches $8 bln

The amount of the claim filed by Naftogaz Ukrainy and its six subsidiaries to the tribunal under the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in connection with the seizure of assets in Crimea, taking into account interest, already reaches $8 billion, Chief Commercial Director of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"This year we can win up to $8 billion. But then the question arises how to take ... $5 billion was without interest [the amount of the claim], while $8 billion includes the expected interest," he said during the discussion on Facebook.

As reported, in September 2017 Vitrenko estimated the amount of the claim filed by Naftogaz Ukrainy to the tribunal at $7 billion, taking into account interest.

Consideration of the Naftogaz lawsuit against Russia on the assets seized in Crimea is scheduled for May.

