Economy

15:49 12.03.2018

Poroshenko opposes annulment of third group of taxpayers using simplified taxation scheme

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko opposes the abolition of the third group of taxpayers using the simplified taxation system.

"The bill, which provides for the abolition of the third group of taxpayers working under the simplified taxation system ... I do not support it [bill No. 8089]," the president said during a meeting with businesses in Kyiv.

As reported, deputy bill No. 8089 proposes to abolish the third group of taxpayers using the simplified taxation system, as well as reduce the value added tax (VAT) rate from 20% to 16%.

Interfax-Ukraine
