Economy

14:00 12.03.2018

Ukraine could cut gas consumption by 5 bcm more by 2022

 Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that according to a forecast, the country could cut consumption of natural gas to 13 billion cubic meters (bcm) by 2022 from 18 bcm consumed in 2017.

"This is how much gas Ukraine consumed (households, heat supply companies and budget-sustained institutions): 24 bcm in 2014 and 18 bcm in 2017. In three years we cut gas consumption by 6 bcm. The forecast for 2022 is 13 bcm. Ukraine could decrease consumption by another 5 bcm," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, March 11.

He also gave information about the introduction of renewable energy facilities in Ukraine.

"A total of 21 private households had solar power systems in Q4 2015; some 3,010 private households installed solar power systems in Q4 2017. A total of 1,900 MW of the new renewable energy capacity in 2014-2017," the prime minister wrote.

Commenting on the implementation of the state-supported program for households on Energy Efficiency Financing, Groysman said that it was launched in October 2014.

"A total of 274,000 loans for UAH 5 billion have been issued. There are around 400,000 households that participate in the program. The state returns 20% for replacement of gas boilers (35% of subsidy recipients) and 35% for other measures (replacement of windows, installation of meters, insulation)," the prime minister said.

