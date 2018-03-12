Economy

12:04 12.03.2018

Mogherini urges Gazprom to comply with contractual obligations

Mogherini urges Gazprom to comply with contractual obligations

Gazprom should fully comply with its obligations under gas contracts, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said following a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Monday.

A dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz in the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ended at the end of February, with Gazprom ordered to pay Naftogaz $4.63 billion for undersupplying gas contracted for transit. Based on the results of two arbitration disputes between the companies regarding the export and transit of gas, the first of which was decided in Gazprom's favor, it now owes Naftogaz a total of $2.56 billion.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine to start seizing Gazprom's assets if it refuses to pay under Stockholm arbitration ruling – Poroshenko

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Naftogaz sees no ground yet for terminating transit contract with Gazprom

Transit contract to stay effective until end of 2019 regardless of Gazprom's going to arbitration

Naftogaz, Gazprom could discuss aligning contracts with Ukrainian laws – Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy tightens security of gas transportation system amid crisis in relations with Gazprom

Naftogaz receives Gazprom notice of it turning to arbitration to terminate contracts

Naftogaz receives no contract termination notification from Gazprom

Gazprom notifies Naftogaz proceedings to terminate export, transit contracts launched in Stockholm arbitration

Naftogaz to bill Gazprom for 34% overpaid for gas in March

LATEST

Poroshenko proposes tax on removed capital introduced for SME at first stage as compromise

Poroshenko opposes annulment of third group of taxpayers using simplified taxation scheme

Poroshenko hopes for reasonable balance in discussion with IMF on gas prices after Stockholm court decision

Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

Ukraine could cut gas consumption by 5 bcm more by 2022

Poroshenko: Financing of solar power plants construction in Vinnytsia region by EBRD is one more step to country's energy independence

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА