Mogherini urges Gazprom to comply with contractual obligations

Gazprom should fully comply with its obligations under gas contracts, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said following a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Monday.

A dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz in the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ended at the end of February, with Gazprom ordered to pay Naftogaz $4.63 billion for undersupplying gas contracted for transit. Based on the results of two arbitration disputes between the companies regarding the export and transit of gas, the first of which was decided in Gazprom's favor, it now owes Naftogaz a total of $2.56 billion.