Economy

09:57 12.03.2018

Ukraine to start seizing Gazprom's assets if it refuses to pay under Stockholm arbitration ruling – Poroshenko

Ukraine to start seizing Gazprom's assets if it refuses to pay under Stockholm arbitration ruling – Poroshenko

 If Gazprom refuses to pay the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz under a ruling by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, Ukraine is determined to recover the relevant sums, including through seizing the Russian gas company's assets abroad, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"Russia's statements that it will not pay Ukraine under the Stockholm arbitration ruling are a weak position. As they say, there is no use throwing punches after the fight is over. There are international conventions and there is an impeccable legal position of Ukraine," Poroshenko said on Twitter last Thursday, March 9.

"A team of lawyers is working at my instruction to recover the relevant sums. Therefore, if Gazprom doesn't pay the compensation, we will be seizing its assets," he said.

It had been reported earlier that a dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz in the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce concluded at the end of February, with Gazprom ordered to pay Naftogaz $4.63 billion for undersupplying gas contracted for transit. Based upon the results of two arbitration disputes between the companies regarding export and transit of gas, the former being in favor of Gazprom, the net payment it has to make to Naftogaz now is $2.56 billion.

The companies' contracts for supply and transit of gas are in effect from 2009 through 2019.

Gazprom announced on March 6 that it had filed an appeal against the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling regarding gas delivery and would file another appeal regarding the ruling on gas transportation before the end of March 2018. Naftogaz said in commenting on this that an appeal may be lodged exclusively regarding procedural technicalities rather than the essence of the ruling itself.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko proposes tax on removed capital introduced for SME at first stage as compromise

Poroshenko opposes annulment of third group of taxpayers using simplified taxation scheme

Poroshenko hopes for reasonable balance in discussion with IMF on gas prices after Stockholm court decision

Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

Mogherini urges Gazprom to comply with contractual obligations

Poroshenko: Financing of solar power plants construction in Vinnytsia region by EBRD is one more step to country's energy independence

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

Poroshenko enacts sanctions against entities affiliated with four banks to prevent withdrawal of capital abroad

Naftogaz sees no ground yet for terminating transit contract with Gazprom

LATEST

Ukraine could cut gas consumption by 5 bcm more by 2022

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

MHP sees 3.3-fold rise in net profit in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА