Economy

09:46 12.03.2018

Poroshenko: Financing of solar power plants construction in Vinnytsia region by EBRD is one more step to country's energy independence

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has expressed gratitude to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for organizing the financing of EUR 25.9 million for construction of solar power plants with a capacity of almost 34 MW in Vinnytsia region.

"The EBRD has allocated EUR 25.9 million for construction of three solar power plants in Vinnytsia region. This project is another step towards the energy independence of our state, as well as new jobs for 350 people who will be engaged in construction and 15 more who will service the plants. Thank you to our partners for their support," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, March 11.

As reported, on March 2, 2018, the press service of the EBRD reported that the bank organized a financing of EUR 25.9 million for Kness Group to build three solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 33.9 MW in Vinnytsia region.

The EBRD will provide EUR 18.5 million and Clean Technology Fund (CTF) will provide EUR 7.4 million.

The technical assistance was provided under the EU4Business program.

Kness Group is a large Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. It has Podilsky Energoconsulting engineering company. The group sells inverter equipment, generation monitoring systems and pillars for solar panels manufactured in Ukraine.

