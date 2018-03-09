Economy

12:41 09.03.2018

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to insist on the adoption by the Ukrainian authorities of legislation on the Anti-Corruption Court in accordance with the country's obligations under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) cooperation program.

"Our discussions are ongoing with the Ukrainian authorities. In fact, at the request of the authorities a small staff team from the IMF visited Kyiv to discuss technical aspects of reforms which are supported by the program, including broad discussion on various issues, including draft of the legislation on the anticorruption court. At the conclusion of the visit we issued a statement indicating that further progress needs to be made on delayed measures that are necessary to achieve the program objectives, including in energy sector and fiscal policy as well as I just mentioned Anticorruption efforts," IMF official representative Gerry Rice said during a regular briefing in Washington on Thursday.

He added, the date of the arrival of the IMF mission to Kyiv as part of the next revision of the EFF program has not yet been determined.

The four-year EFF program launched by the IMF in March 2015, in the total amount of SDR 12.348 billion (around $17.25 billion), initially involved quarterly reviews of the program, with the first tranche of $5 billion, and the next three, SDR 1.18 billion each (around $1.65 billion), to be paid during 2015, and decreasing quarterly tranches to SDR 0.44 billion ($0.61 billion) in 2016-2018. Ukraine was able to receive, with a slight delay, the second tranche, $1.7 billion, under this program, in early August 2015, followed by a lengthy pause because of the country's failure to meet a number of conditions, political crisis and changes in the government.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

IMF notes importance of further reform for Ukraine's upcoming payments on foreign debts

Cooperation between Ukraine and IMF based on compromises - Poroshenko

No final arrangements with IMF on anti-corruption court, gas prices – Finance minister

Finance minister, IMF experts discuss reform of State Fiscal Service

Arrival of mission to Kyiv within EFF program not on agenda

IMF experts start working in Ukraine

ICU expects resumption of IMF funding, hryvnia strengthening in 2018 - managing partner

IMF expert group will arrive in Kyiv on Feb 12 for technical consultations with authorities

IMF states no time defined for mission arrival in Kyiv

LATEST

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

MHP sees 3.3-fold rise in net profit in 2017

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА