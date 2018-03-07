Economy

19:07 07.03.2018

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) is currently studying the situation in the market for the possible refinancing of eurobonds with a circulation term of up to 2020, financial director of the holding Viktoria Kapeliushna has reported.

"We have approximately $500 mln eurobonds with maturity in 2020 and we are thinking about possible refinancing. It will depend on the situation in the financial market," she said during a conference call with investors.

"We would like to provide a transaction to extend the maturity of our current eurobonds," she said.

How quickly the company will be able to come up with the appropriate offer will depend on the situation in the external debt market, she added.

As reported, MHP on the results of a tender for the purchase of eurobonds for $750 million with maturity on April 2, 2020, held in May 2017, received proposals to purchase securities for $245.2 million.

After redemption, the volume of the issue in circulation decreased to $504.8 million.

At the same time, the holding issued new eurobonds worth $500 million with maturity up to 2024 and a coupon rate of 7.75% per annum.

These two issues of eurobonds account for more than 86% of the company's gross debt, which as of December 31, 2017 amounted to $1.157 billion.

Myronivsky Hliboproduct is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of cereals, sunflower oil, and meat.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

MHP sees 3.3-fold rise in net profit in 2017

MHP refuses buying Poland's Exdrob

MHP keeps poultry sales and production in 2017 at 2016 level

Appeal court in London to start hearing Ukraine vs Russia dispute over $3 bln eurobonds on Jan 22

NBU receives UAH 2.1 bln as payment of refinancing debts of insolvent banks in 2017

NBU provides UAH 2.3 bln in refinancing to one bank

EBRD issues EUR25 mln loan to MHP to build biogas plant

EBRD will issue EUR 25 mln to MHP for building biogas plant

Kyiv city approves restructuring $101 mln unsettled eurobonds

NBU repaid UAH 1.377 bln of refinancing to insolvent banks in ten months

LATEST

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

Purchase of additional contiguous spectra within 1800 MHz band is best solution for Kyivstar

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА