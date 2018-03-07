Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed the Justice Ministry to coordinate actions with Naftogaz Ukrainy on the possible seizure of assets of the Russian Gazprom worldwide if it fails to comply with the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration.

"He also instructed the Justice Ministry to coordinate the actions with the leadership of Naftogaz on the possible seizure of Gazprom's assets Gazprom worldwide in the event of its failure to comply with the rulings of the Stockholm Arbitration," Groysman wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Groysman and Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko discussed the situation with Gazprom. The prime minister instructed the Justice Ministry to step up actions to recover the fine from Gazprom under the verdict of the Stockholm Arbitration, as well as under the rulings of Ukrainian courts.

"Ukraine's position in the situation with Gazprom must be strict and consistent: Gazprom must carry out the verdict of the Stockholm arbitration, and also comply with the demand of the Ukrainian antimonopoly authority and the rulings of Ukrainian courts. Today, I spoke about our actions in connection with this with Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko," the Cabinet's press service of quoted Groysman as saying.