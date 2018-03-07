Economy

18:54 07.03.2018

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed the Justice Ministry to coordinate actions with Naftogaz Ukrainy on the possible seizure of assets of the Russian Gazprom worldwide if it fails to comply with the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration.

"He also instructed the Justice Ministry to coordinate the actions with the leadership of Naftogaz on the possible seizure of Gazprom's assets Gazprom worldwide in the event of its failure to comply with the rulings of the Stockholm Arbitration," Groysman wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Groysman and Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko discussed the situation with Gazprom. The prime minister instructed the Justice Ministry to step up actions to recover the fine from Gazprom under the verdict of the Stockholm Arbitration, as well as under the rulings of Ukrainian courts.

"Ukraine's position in the situation with Gazprom must be strict and consistent: Gazprom must carry out the verdict of the Stockholm arbitration, and also comply with the demand of the Ukrainian antimonopoly authority and the rulings of Ukrainian courts. Today, I spoke about our actions in connection with this with Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko," the Cabinet's press service of quoted Groysman as saying.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

Naftogaz sees no ground yet for terminating transit contract with Gazprom

Transit contract to stay effective until end of 2019 regardless of Gazprom's going to arbitration

Naftogaz, Gazprom could discuss aligning contracts with Ukrainian laws – Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy tightens security of gas transportation system amid crisis in relations with Gazprom

Naftogaz receives Gazprom notice of it turning to arbitration to terminate contracts

Naftogaz receives no contract termination notification from Gazprom

Gazprom notifies Naftogaz proceedings to terminate export, transit contracts launched in Stockholm arbitration

Naftogaz to bill Gazprom for 34% overpaid for gas in March

Naftogaz unable to make backup gas purchases in Europe because of risk of huge losses - Vitrenko

LATEST

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

MHP sees 3.3-fold rise in net profit in 2017

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

Purchase of additional contiguous spectra within 1800 MHz band is best solution for Kyivstar

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА