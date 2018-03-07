Economy

17:37 07.03.2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

Oil transit through Ukraine to European countries in January-February 2018 decreased by 4.7% (by 105,900 tonnes) compared to the same period in 2017, to 2.135 million tonnes, according to data from PJSC Ukrtransnafta.

According to the calculations of Interfax-Ukraine, oil pumping to refineries in Ukraine in January-February 2018 increased by 46% (by 99,700 tonnes), to 316,400 tonnes (including 106,100 tonnes of Azeri Light oil).

Thus, in January-February 2018 the share of transit in the total transportation of oil (2.451 million tonnes) was 87.1%, the share of pumping to the country's refineries was 12.9%.

In February 2018 transit of oil through Ukraine by pipelines rose by 19.1% (by 174,600 tonnes) compared to the same month in 2017, to 1.09 million tonnes, while pumping to the country's refineries increased by 43.1% (by 42,900 tonnes), to 142,500 tonnes (including 45,300 tonnes of Azeri Light oil).

As reported, oil transit through Ukraine to Europe via pipelines in 2017 increased by 0.8% compared to 2016, to 13.937 million tonnes, and transportation to the country's refineries by almost 1.5 times, to 2.097 million tonnes.

