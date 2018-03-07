Economy

11:53 07.03.2018

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy assesses the shortfall in income from Russian gas transit at some $20 billion over the low tariff set in a contract with Russia's Gazprom, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"The cost of the transit across Ukraine is understated by around twice since 2009 until now. We are trying to prove it maybe during a new arbitration. We saw a shortfall of around $20 billion over the period," he said on ICTV channel late on Monday.

He said that the company intends to prove the fairness of its calculations and payment of compensation during arbitration.

Earlier Vitrenko said that Naftogaz plans to send a proposal on the start of negotiations on the revision of natural gas transit tariff to Gazprom.

