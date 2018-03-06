Economy

16:40 06.03.2018

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has stated that the last half a year was extremely active in reform, while the authorities are carrying out the reforms not for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but for the Ukrainian people.

"We did reform not for the IMF but for the Ukrainian people and the future of my state. And I am proud that the IMF said that we've done more reform in the three years of my presidency than in the previous 25 years," Poroshenko said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"The last half a year was extremely active in reform," he said.

He noted that since September 2017 Ukraine has carried out educational reform, pension reform, healthcare reform, which includes rural medicine reform and telemedicine. The president also mentioned the constitutional reform for the judicial system. He said the privatization law was adopted, "which has established absolutely new standards of privatization, transparency, possibility for the investor to use the British legal system if he feels comfortable with this position."

"Not only the army is having a huge reform, where we spend a huge amount of money. For example, if you take road construction, we had UAH 10 billion in 2015, some UAH 20 billion in 2016, UAH 30 billion in 2017, UAH 50 billion in 2018. And everything is being done under the absolutely new state procurement system – it's saved dozens of billions. That's why we increased local budgets by seven times during decentralization. That's why we have some modest economic growth," the president emphasized.

